Man punched in the face during robbery, Jacksonville police say

At around 3 a.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported robbery on 6th Street and Lee Street.

When officers arrived to the scene a man in his 40s was found with minor injuries. He was transported to the hospital.

Police say the victim got punched in the face.

Robbery and crime scene detectives are currently investigating.

We are requesting the assistance of the public. Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) non-emergency number or Crime Stoppers.

