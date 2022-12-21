Woman punched in face on SoHo street by stranger shouting anti-gay slur

A woman was punched in the face on a Manhattan street by a stranger shouting an anti-gay slur, police said Wednesday.

The 24-year-old victim was confronted near Canal St. and Broadway in SoHo about 7:45 p.m. Dec. 12, cops said.

“You dy—s” need to get outta here,” the attacker yelled as he punched the woman in the right eye, police said.

The victim did not need medical attention.

Her attacker ran off and is being sought. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Cops released a photo of the suspect Wednesday and are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.