Man punched in face while pushing grandaughter in stroller

Disturbing images show a man walking up to and punching another man who was pushing a stroller in Calabasas Tuesday.

The victim called the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department around 5:42 p.m. to report the incident, a spokesperson confirmed.

The unidentified caller told authorities he was walking with his 10-month-old granddaughter when he was elbowed by an unknown person.

Video taken from a nearby home that was posted on Neighbors and shared with KTLA showed the victim was punched in the face by the attacker, who then got into a minivan and drove away.

The victim managed to get to his feet and go to the stroller, which was knocked over during the incident.

It was unclear if the child was injured in the fall.

The attacker appeared to be wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, jeans and a backward-facing baseball hat.

Investigators took a report but no further information was available, according to the spokesperson.

