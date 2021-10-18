Man who punched hospital nurse gets probation

Oct. 18—MANKATO — Charges against a man who punched a Mankato nurse in the face will be dismissed if he completes probation.

Scott Thomas Erickson, 22, of Prior Lake, formerly of Mankato, punched a nurse at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems hospital in Mankato on a mental health hold two years ago, according to a court complaint.

Erickson entered a Norgaard plea, meaning he does not remember the incident. He pleaded guilty to felony and misdemeanor assault, but both charges will be dismissed if he successfully completes three years of probation and pays a fine or works it off doing community service. The sentence also included credit for two days spent in jail.