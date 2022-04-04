Man punched, robbed on Queens train, attackers use stolen card for late-night grub

A straphanger was socked in the face and robbed by a trio of thieves on a Queens train who then used the victim’s stolen credit card to buy themselves a late-night snack, police said Sunday.

The 44-year-old man was riding a Manhattan-bound No. 7 train March 16 when three men approached him at the 52 St. Station in Woodside about 10:50 p.m., cops said.

One of the men punched the victim in the face while the others snatched his iPhone, backpack and wallet, cops said.

The victim suffered bruising and pain to his face in the attack.

The men were caught on camera swiping one of the victim’s credit cards for about $30 worth of food at a restaurant on Roosevelt Ave. near Warren St. in North Corona about two hours later, police said.

Police released surveillance images of the men in the hope someone may recognize them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.