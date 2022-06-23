Man punched, slashed, robbed of Cartier watch by stranger he finds in his Manhattan home with his girlfriend

A man was slashed and robbed of his pricey Cartier watch by a stranger he found in his Lower East Side home with his girlfriend, police said Thursday.

The 33-year-old victim returned to his Delancey St. apartment near Baruch Drive about 7:10 p.m. June 6 and found the man chatting with his girlfriend, cops said. The stranger’s presence sparked an argument that erupted into a fight that spilled out into the hall.

During the fight, the stranger punched the victim in the face, slashed him in the neck and ran off with his keys and Cartier watch.

Medics took the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was treated and released.

The girlfriend told cops the assailant came by to buy a pit bull cage from her but she couldn’t give them any identifying information except for a nickname, a police source said.

The suspect had arrived a few moments before the victim came home, police were told.

Cops on Thursday released an elevator surveillance image of the suspect and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.