A man punched his son's 8th-grade basketball coach over playing time, West Bend police say

A father punched his son's eighth-grade basketball coach over playing time, the West Bend Police Department said on its Facebook page.

At 6:06 p.m. Dec. 5, after a game at Badger Middle School in West Bend, police were called to the school at 727 S. 6th Ave. regarding a physical altercation between a parent and a coach.

According to a video the West Bend School District shared with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, a man was seen punching another man before two others intervened.

The West Bend Police Department confirmed a 60-year-old man approached and punched the 62-year-old coach. The man, according to police, was immediately taken into custody and placed in jail on charges of battery to a school employee and disorderly conduct.

"This event was witnessed by the Badger team, the visiting team, and spectators," West Bend School District Superintendent Jen Wimmer said in a Dec. 6 letter to families and shared with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "It is incidents like this that ruin the experience for students and fans and make it difficult for schools to find coaches or officials for athletics.

"School staff will respond to incidents should they occur and referrals may be made to the West Bend Police Department, Wimmer said. "Attending events is a privilege that can and will be revoked."

Nancy Kunkler, communications manager for the West Bend School District, said Badger Middle School Principal Patrick O'Connor was at the game when the incident took place.

"For all games, there is a current or retired staff member who is on duty for crowd control," Kunkler said in an email. "They stand by the door as spectators are entering and once the game begins, they move between the door and the bleachers as crowd control."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Upset over son's playing time, man punched coach, West Bend police say