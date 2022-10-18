Man punched, struck in head with machete in wild Brooklyn street attack

A 25-year-old man was punched and struck in the head with a machete in a wild Brooklyn street attack, police said Tuesday.

Cops released startling images of the suspect holding the giant blade and are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

The victim was confronted by the attacker and two accomplices at Brighton 4th St. and Neptune Ave. in Brighton Beach about 12:15 a.m. Thursday, cops said. The assailant slammed the machete down on the victim’s head.

One of the accomplices was also armed with a knife or a machete and the third, while not armed, punched the victim, cops said. The attack appears to be retaliation for an earlier incident, police said.

Medics took the victim to NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the attacker or his two accomplices is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.