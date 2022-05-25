Man punched in Tampa road-rage incident dies, police say

A man who was punched by another driver during a road-rage incident on McKinley Drive has died, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The dispute took place around 6:23 p.m. on May 14 in a parking lot located in the 10000 block of McKinley Drive, the department said in a news release Tuesday evening.

Based on preliminary information, officers believe the two drivers got into a disagreement while trying to leave the parking lot. After exchanging words, the two drivers got out of their vehicles and one of them punched the other, the release said.

The man who was punched fell down and struck his head on the ground, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died Sunday.

The driver accused of punching the man has been located and is cooperating with authorities, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing.