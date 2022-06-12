Man punched, thrown to ground in Manhattan mugging — VIDEO

Thieves punched and threw a man to a Manhattan sidewalk during a caught-on-camera mugging, police said Saturday.

The 20-year-old man was on St. Nicholas Ave. near W. 189th St. in Washington Heights about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday when a man sucker punched and shoved him to the ground, police said.

Three other men bum-rushed the victim as he sat on the sidewalk and removed a chain from his neck.

The callous thieves also made off with the man’s glasses before they ran off, cops said.

Medics took the man to New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Police released video of the men in the hopes someone may recognize them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.