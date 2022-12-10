Man punched in unprovoked attack in Flatiron District, NYPD says

10
Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
·1 min read

An unhinged man brutally beat a stranger, fracturing the victim’s face in several places, during an unprovoked attack on a Manhattan street, police said Saturday.

The 20-year-old victim was on Avenue of the Americas near W. 25th St. in the Flatiron District about 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 27 when the unidentified man attacked him “without any prior conversation or provocation,” police said.

He punched his victim in the face several times before running off.

Despite his facial fractures, the victim went home instead of getting immediate medical attention, cops said. Sometime later, he took himself to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

Police on Saturday released surveillance video of the assailant in the hopes someone recognizes him. He’s described as white, in his mid-20s, 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds with a medium build and short dark curly hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, khaki pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

