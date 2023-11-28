Man punched while approaching performer outside Tampa’s Club Skye, police say

Tampa police are seeking the public’s help after people “who appear to be affiliated” with a performer punched a man who approached the artist to get a photo outside of Club Skye early Monday morning.

Tampa police would not identify the performer to the Tampa Bay Times. A spokesperson in an email said: “That information is part of the ongoing investigation.”

However, the celebrity news website TMZ and other outlets identified the performer as Nardo Wick, a rapper from Jacksonville.

Club Skye’s website also listed Wick as performing at the club on Sunday night.

Tampa police said in a news release Tuesday that an “adult male victim” approached the performer at about 1:17 a.m. Monday to get a photo after a concert at Club Skye, 1509 E 8th Ave.

At that point, “individuals who appear to be affiliated with the performer punched the victim,” the news release states.

Police said the injured man was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical but stable condition.

Videos of the incident have been shared on various news sites and social media.

“Detectives are aware of the videos circulating social media and are interested in speaking to anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information that would assist in identifying the suspects,” the news release states.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Tampa police at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip by contacting CrimeStoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or via TIP411.