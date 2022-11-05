Man punches 10-year-old boy in face several times over a toy

A man was arrested for punching a 10-year-old in the face several times.

On Nov. 4 at approximately 12:20 AM, Memphis Police responded to an assault call on Starwood Drive, off Oakbend Road.

When officers arrived, they were told that a man, Nicholas Gee, was in the living room with a 10-year-old boy.

The boy was throwing a toy around in the home, according to an affidavit.

Gee got upset, walked up to the boy, and began punching him in the face several times.

MPD saw a large knot on the right side of the child’s face, court documents showed.

Nicholas Gee was arrested and charged with child abuse and neglect, and domestic assault bodily harm.

Nicholas Gee has a court date on Nov. 7.

