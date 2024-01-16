Man punches 12-year-old and knocks his teeth out, feds say. Little sister calls 911

A Washington D.C., man was found guilty of punching a 12-year-old in the face, causing three of his teeth to be knocked out, federal officials said.

In April 2022, Anthony Johnson, 42, went to the home of a 12-year-old boy who was there with his siblings, grandma and uncle, according to a Jan. 12 news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The relationship between Johnson and the boy was not made clear, but officials said he knew the child’s mother.

Johnson is accused of picking a fight with the boy on the first floor of the house, officials said.

The boy tried to run upstairs, but Johnson grabbed him by his leg, “pulled him down the stairs, and punched him in the face,” knocking his teeth out, officials said.

The boy’s younger sister, who saw the attack, called police, and the boy was taken to a local hospital, officials said.

McClatchy News reached out to the Superior Court of the District of Columbia on Jan. 16 for more information and was awaiting a response.

Johnson’s attorney information wasn’t immediately available.

On Jan. 12, Johnson was found guilty on charges of first-degree cruelty to children and assault of a minor, officials said.

Johnson’s is set to appear in court March 14 for sentencing, the release said.

