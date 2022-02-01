Man punches 67-year-old walking down street until he passes out, Oklahoma video shows

A 67-year-old walking down a street in Oklahoma City was repeatedly punched until he passed out, as seen in a video shared by police.

Now, police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man who assaulted him.

“Apparently, the suspect becomes upset because the victim is walking in the street,” the Oklahoma City Police Department shared to Facebook. “The suspect parks his vehicle (bright red Dodge Charger), approaches the victim, gets into a verbal altercation with him, then proceeds to punch him repeatedly until he falls to the ground and is rendered unconscious.”

In the video, the 67-year-old and the attacker are seen near a crosswalk at NW 11th Street and Robinson Avenue. The suspect throws several violent punches until the victim is seen falling back onto the pavement.

Someone in the video is heard saying “oh, no” as the suspect walks away from the crosswalk.

Anyone with additional information regarding the assault (case 22-1407) are asked to submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at www.okccrimetips.com or by calling 405-235-7300. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

Police did not provide an update on the 67-year-old man’s condition.

