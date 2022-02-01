Man punches 67-year-old walking down street until he passes out, Oklahoma video shows

Oklahoma City Police Department/Screengrab
Kaitlyn Alanis
·1 min read

A 67-year-old walking down a street in Oklahoma City was repeatedly punched until he passed out, as seen in a video shared by police.

Now, police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man who assaulted him.

“Apparently, the suspect becomes upset because the victim is walking in the street,” the Oklahoma City Police Department shared to Facebook. “The suspect parks his vehicle (bright red Dodge Charger), approaches the victim, gets into a verbal altercation with him, then proceeds to punch him repeatedly until he falls to the ground and is rendered unconscious.”

In the video, the 67-year-old and the attacker are seen near a crosswalk at NW 11th Street and Robinson Avenue. The suspect throws several violent punches until the victim is seen falling back onto the pavement.

Someone in the video is heard saying “oh, no” as the suspect walks away from the crosswalk.

Anyone with additional information regarding the assault (case 22-1407) are asked to submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at www.okccrimetips.com or by calling 405-235-7300. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

Police did not provide an update on the 67-year-old man’s condition.

Assault suspect released from jail after positive COVID test, Missouri police union says

Go-kart slams into garage before dragging fleeing driver in snow, Arkansas video shows

Did this purse belong to Bonnie and Clyde? Oklahoma university works to solve mystery

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Security video shows two men trying to kidnap a woman off the street in New Orleans

    ‘She remained very calm and collected. My husband has had a conversation with her and she reiterated that she accepted this as part of living in a city,’ resident says

  • Jury selection begins in Breonna Taylor case

    Jury selection has begun in the trial of Brett Hankison, one of three Louisville, Kentucky police officers who fired dozens […] The post Jury selection begins in Breonna Taylor case appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Christy Giles: Prosecutors say suspect is serial Hollywood rapist

    Judge and prosecutors tell court that producer ‘poses a threat to the public’

  • Mickey Guyton, Jhené Aiko, Mary Mary to sing at Super Bowl

    Country music star Mickey Guyton will hit this month’s Super Bowl stage to sing the national anthem, while R&B hitmaker Jhené Aiko will perform “America the Beautiful.” The performances will take place Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, before the championship matchup and halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

  • Video of a Chinese mother of 8 left chained in the winter cold sparks online outrage

    A video of a Chinese mother of eight chained around the neck in a small village hut sparked online outrage and discussion on human trafficking and women’s rights in rural China. The video footage went viral on Douyin after a vlogger visited Huankou village in Feng County in the eastern Jiangsu province and was shocked by the living conditions of the woman, identified as Yang, reported BBC. The child reportedly told the vlogger that their mother is given food daily, according to What's on Weibo.

  • Police: Blood-covered man admitted stabbing to death man, 78, outside Socorro supermarket

    A murder suspect was found covered in blood after a 78-year-old man was stabbed to death outside the Vista Quality Market in Socorro, Texas.

  • Avenatti decides not to testify at trial vs. Stormy Daniels

    Michael Avenatti said Tuesday that he will not testify at his trial on charges that he cheated porn actor Stormy Daniels out of nearly $300,000 in book proceeds. Avenatti announced his decision in Manhattan federal court after telling Judge Jesse M. Furman he had no witnesses in court who were ready to testify. The California lawyer, who became well known representing Daniels in 2018 in her legal fights against then-President Donald Trump, said he chose not to testify because prosecutors had not proven their case.

  • US says only 'weeks' remain to revive nuclear deal with Iran

    President Biden is reaching a make or break moment in his pursuit of reviving the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.One year into the Biden administration, officials say that only a few weeks remain to save the agreement before Iran advances its nuclear capabilities beyond reversal, raising fears it will build a weapon of mass destruction.A senior State Department official told reporters on a call Monday that the U.S. and Iran only have "a handful of...

  • Third AZ resident faces drug charges in probe of fatal shooting at Erie short-term rental

    Police said another person charged told investigators that Arizona group came to Erie to sell fentanyl pills to a person from Erie for $30,000.

  • Nurse, daughters used fake COVID vaccine cards to work at NY nursing home, officials say

    “Vaccination fraud is a serious crime.”

  • African Union suspends Burkina Faso after coup last week

    The African Union has suspended Burkina Faso until constitutional order is restored in the West African country, the organization announced in a tweet on Monday. The suspension of Burkina Faso comes a week after mutinous soldiers ousted democratically elected President Roch Marc Christian Kabore in a coup, citing his inability to stem jihadi violence. The 15-nation West African group ECOWAS had already suspended Burkina Faso last week, making it the third nation in the regional bloc — after Mali and Guinea — to be punished for military takeovers in a year and a half.

  • Cameras that read, track license plates coming to Lexington. Why some are concerned

    The partnership will bring 25 cameras to Lexington. Police say they’ll go all over the city, but some groups are concerned about how it could impact minority neighborhoods.

  • Robert Durst's second wife sued as executor of estate by first wife's siblings

    A federal lawsuit by Kathie Durst's siblings targets the millions of dollars Robert Durst left in his will to his second wife, Debrah Charatan.

  • Ukraine to get bigger army but it doesn't mean war imminent- president

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on Tuesday to increase the size of Ukraine's armed forces by 100,000 troops over three years and raise soldiers' salaries, but said it did not mean war with Russia was imminent. In an address to parliament, he urged lawmakers to stay calm and united, not to sow panic and not to exploit a standoff with Russia for political gain. Although Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders, Zelenskiy has repeatedly pushed back against warnings by the United States and other NATO allies that Russia could attack Ukraine at any moment.

  • ‘We Were Scared’: 58-Year-Old Florida Man Smashes Window of Black Teens’ New Car, Then Follows Them for Miles; Now He Faces Hate Crime Charges In Unprovoked Attack

    A white man from DeLand, Florida has been released from the Volusia County Jail after being arrested on charges of physically and verbally assaulting two […]

  • Pedophile Madeleine McCann Suspect Reportedly Worked at Resort Where She Was Snatched

    ReutersA stunning revelation discovered by a German team of investigative journalists has put the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in the very resort from which she disappeared.Convicted pedophile Christian Brueckner, who has emerged as the only suspect in the 15-year-old cold case, worked as a handy man at the Ocean Club in Praia da Luz in the spring of 2007, according to the German documentary New Leads in the Maddie Case which will air on Monday evening in Europe.A produ

  • Three Suspects in Bizarro Plot to Kidnap Mennonite Kids and Kill Their Parents Will Be Extradited to U.S.

    Rockingham County Sheriff's OfficeThree American citizens who have been hiding out in Scotland for several years after attempting to kidnap five Mennonite children and slaughter their parents are due to be extradited back home to face charges, federal prosecutors said.A Scottish court has rejected the appeal of the three to avoid extradition in connection with a violent 2018 kidnapping plot that U.S. prosecutors have compared to a “bad horror movie.”“If proved, this was a premeditated conspiracy

  • Family wants no contact with woman facing terrorism charge

    The family of a Kansas woman charged with joining the Islamic State group and leading an all-female battalion says they want nothing to do with her, a prosecutor said Monday. Allison Ekren, 42, made an initial appearance on Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Alexandria. At the end of the hearing, though, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh told the judge that he had been in contact with Ekren's parents and her adult children, and all had said they wanted no contact with her.

  • Suzanne Morphew's Texts About Bad Marriage With Barry Morphew Released By Judge

    Texts in which Suzanne Morphew discussed her flawed relationship with her husband Barry Morphew, who is now accused of her murder, have been released to the public. Last week, Chaffee County Judge Ramsey Lama ordered the release of several pieces of evidence from Barry Morphew's preliminary hearing, including various texts that put their relationship into context, Fox 21 News in Colorado Springs reports. Barry Morphew was arrested and charged last year with first-degree murder in connection with

  • State seeks long sentence for cop convicted in Wright death

    The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright should face a sentence above the state’s guidelines because she abused her authority as a police officer and endangered others when she fired her weapon, prosecutors said in a court filing Monday. “She expressed remorse and apologized to Mr. Wright’s family from the stand, and will again at sentencing," her attorneys wrote.