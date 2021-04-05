Man punches 75-year-old in the face in Harlem in apparent random attack

The Telegraph

Since vaccinations were first approved for use, Covid-19 status checks have been widely debated as a potential method to keep the lifting of restrictions safe. It is thought that such a system could soon be introduced in the UK as the Government works to reopen theatres and nightclubs, as well as spectator events, in order to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus. Vaccine "passports" have already been rolled out across much of the world and could indicate what is next for the UK’s coronavirus strategy. We round-up some of the most comprehensive systems below: Bahrain Bahrain became one of the first countries to launch a digital Covid-19 passport in February. Users' names, date of birth, nationality and which vaccine they have received are included in the BeAware app.