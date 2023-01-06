Man punches cop at Memphis elementary school, police say

An argument at an elementary school left an officer with minor injuries and a parent in custody, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said it happened around 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 5.

An irate parent, 39-year-old Daniel Webber, was at Graham Elementary School “acting outrageous”, according to an arrest affidavit.

An MPD officer saw Webber “aggressively marching” toward the front doors of the school and approached the upset parent, court records show.

Police said Webber then closed his fists and threatened to hit the officer before backing away from the officer and into the street.

Memphis Police said that the officer told Webber that he couldn’t be in the street and tried to grab the parent and that’s when Webber punched the officer twice.

Memphis Police used a CEW, an electrical weapon, twice to subdue Webber, police said.

Webber was taken into custody but then began kicking officers and the electrical weapon was used again, according to police.

School officials told police that Webber became angry the morning before after a school security officer would not allow him to see his child during hours when seeing his child was not permitted.

Webber was charged with aggravated assault on a first responder, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting official detention.

