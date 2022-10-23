Man punches eight months pregnant woman in stomach, assaults others in O.C., police say

A man punched a woman who was eight months pregnant in the stomach during a wild series of assaults in Tustin in which he also attacked an elderly woman and tried to steal a hospital security guard's radio, police said.

Sean Anthony Aguilera, a 28-year-old man from Orange, was arrested on various assault charges Friday evening after several 911 calls from witnesses to the alleged crimes, Tustin police said.

The first call to law enforcement came around 7 p.m., when a witness reported that a man pushed an elderly woman to the ground and ran a short distance from Old Town Tustin, authorities said.

Other callers reported that the man tried to enter a car, and the security guard at Foothill hospital "fought off" the man as he tried to steal the guard's radio, police said. A few minutes later, a pregnant woman called to report that she had been punched in the stomach, police said.

Tustin police detained Aguilera near Canyon Drive and Newport Avenue, police said. He was booked into Orange County Jail on several charges, officials said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.