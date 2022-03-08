Man punches Lexington police officer in the face, flees arrest afterward, cops say

Lexington police apprehended a man Tuesday who allegedly punched a police officer in the face while being escorted to an ambulance, according to police.

Officers were initially sent to the 1200 block of Man O War Place around 7:30 a.m. to assist first responders with a disgruntled patient. While the man was being escorted to the ambulance, he swung and struck an officer in the face with his fist, Lt. Joe Anderson said.

The officer suffered a minor injury and was checked out on scene, Anderson said.

The suspect fled on foot and was captured shortly after on Waller Avenue, according to police. He was taken to the hospital in relation to the initial call and will be sent to jail upon release.

Police said the man will be charged with third degree assault and second degree fleeing.