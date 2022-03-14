Man punches pregnant woman after she refuses to give him her bus seat, PA cops say

A pregnant woman was punched in the face by a man after not giving him her seat on the bus, Pennsylvania police said.

At about 1:45 a.m. on a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia, a man approached a woman who was seated on the bus, transit police said in a news release.

He demanded the seated woman give her seat to him, police said in the release. When she refused, the man punched her in the face and pushed her before fleeing the scene.

According to local media outlets, the transit agency said the woman was about two months pregnant.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Charges have since been filed against the man, the release said. Police arrested a suspect Monday morning, NBC10 reported.