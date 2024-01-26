Man punches, then shoots agent trying to repossess his vehicle, Florida police say

A repossession agent was shot multiple times in his truck as he tried to pick up a vehicle from a driveway in Florida, police said.

The 28-year-old employee arrived at the home around noon on Jan. 25 to repossess a vehicle, according to a news release from the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

As the agent lined up his pickup truck in the driveway, the homeowner and person in possession of the vehicle, 59-year-old Omar Sueque, ran out of his home, police said.

In a video recorded by a neighbor and shared by WPBF, Sueque is seen putting himself between the repossession truck and his vehicle.

Sueque yells at the driver, then approaches the driver’s side window of the agent’s truck, the video shows.

“As the (agent) was seated in his tow truck in the driveway, (Sueque) approached the driver side door and punched the (agent) through the opened window,” police said.

In the video, the agent jumps out of the truck and chases Sueque back toward the garage before returning to his truck, WPBF reported.

“(Suque) then armed himself with a handgun and shot the (agent) multiple times through the driver’s side door window,” police said. “The victim was able to drive down the road where he went to a neighboring residen(t) who called 911.”

The agent was airlifted to the hospital, according to police. He’s in stable condition and expected to survive, police said.

Sueque was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and taken into custody, the department said.

Port St. Lucie is about 115 miles north of Miami.

