Man who purchased gun for Rittenhouse takes plea deal

Kyle Rittenhouse





The man who allegedly purchased the assault rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used during an August 2020 protest in Kenosha, Wis., agreed to plead no contest to a non-criminal citation of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and will have two felony counts dismissed as part of the agreement.

Dominick Black, 20, had faced two felony charges of delivering a dangerous weapon to a minor, resulting in death.

But Black's attorney and assistant district attorney Thomas Binger reached a proposed plea agreement, which Binger filed on Friday, according to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

News of the deal was first reported by kenoshacountyeye.com on Saturday.

If Judge Bruce Schroeder accepts the deal, Black will plead no contest to the non-criminal citation and pay a $2,000 fine, per the Journal Sentinel.

Ahead of the Aug. 25 protest in Kenosha, Black, then 18, purchased a Smith and Wesson M&P rifle from a Wisconsin hardware store for Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time.

Rittenhouse went on to fatally shoot two people and wound another. The teenager claimed self-defense and was in November acquitted on all charges he faced in connection with the shooting.

Black was the first witness called by the prosecution during Rittenhouse's trial. Before a jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on charges of intentional and reckless homicide, the judge threw out a charge of unlawfully possessing a firearm as a minor.

A hearing is scheduled for Black's case on Monday, per the Journal Sentinel.