Man who purchased gun for Rittenhouse takes plea deal

·1 min read
Kyle Rittenhouse
Kyle Rittenhouse


The man who allegedly purchased the assault rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used during an August 2020 protest in Kenosha, Wis., agreed to plead no contest to a non-criminal citation of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and will have two felony counts dismissed as part of the agreement.

Dominick Black, 20, had faced two felony charges of delivering a dangerous weapon to a minor, resulting in death.

But Black's attorney and assistant district attorney Thomas Binger reached a proposed plea agreement, which Binger filed on Friday, according to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

News of the deal was first reported by kenoshacountyeye.com on Saturday.

If Judge Bruce Schroeder accepts the deal, Black will plead no contest to the non-criminal citation and pay a $2,000 fine, per the Journal Sentinel.

Ahead of the Aug. 25 protest in Kenosha, Black, then 18, purchased a Smith and Wesson M&P rifle from a Wisconsin hardware store for Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time.

Rittenhouse went on to fatally shoot two people and wound another. The teenager claimed self-defense and was in November acquitted on all charges he faced in connection with the shooting.

Black was the first witness called by the prosecution during Rittenhouse's trial. Before a jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on charges of intentional and reckless homicide, the judge threw out a charge of unlawfully possessing a firearm as a minor.

A hearing is scheduled for Black's case on Monday, per the Journal Sentinel.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China reports 165 new COVID-19 cases for Jan 8, Omicron cases reported in Tianjin

    China reported 165 confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 8, up from 159 a day earlier, its health authority said on Sunday. Of the new infections, 92 were locally transmitted,according to a statement by the National Health Commission, from95 a day earlier. At least two local cases found in the northern coastal city of Tianjin, which shares a border with the capital city Beijing, were caused by the Omicron variant, state television reported on Sunday.

  • Kansas City police found one man dead after Saturday afternoon hit-and-run

    Kansas City police identified the man who fled the scene as the driver who was being followed by KCK officers before the crash.

  • Newsom Activates National Guard Amid COVID-19 Testing Shortages

    As the omicron variant rapidly spread around California, testing shortages were causing frustration and confusion among residents.

  • Mueller: Roethlisberger's final game marks end of an era in rivalry with Ravens

    Beaver County Times sports columnist Chris Mueller writes that Ben Roethlisberger's final game as a Steeler marks the end of an era and a rivalry.

  • 3 white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery handed life sentences

    They were all convicted in the murder of the 25-year-old Black man who was chased for more than five minutes.

  • Iran sanctions 51 Americans for 2020 Soleimani killing

    Iran on Saturday sanctioned more than 50 U.S. officials over the 2020 assassination of Qasem Soleimani, one of the regime's most powerful military figures.The big picture: The additional sanctions announced by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday come after the second anniversary of the Jan. 3, 2020, drone strike that killed Soleimani, the commander of Iran's regional network of proxies and international intelligence and terror operations.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic

  • 3 People In Custody After Body Of Missing 6-Year-Old Boy Of North Chicago Found Dead

    The body of a missing 6-year-old boy who has not been seen since being driven with his older sister to a party in Skokie has been found, according to authorities.

  • Rooney Mara set to play Audrey Hepburn in upcoming biopic

    A new fair lady: Rooney Mara will portray Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming biopic about the iconic Oscar-winning actress, according to Deadline. Variety also confirmed the casting.

  • Marilyn Bergman Mourned by Norman Lear, Quincy Jones, Tony Bennett and More: ‘Her Music Lives On’

    "Unique - and badass in the most glorious ways," Paul Reiser writes of the Oscar-winning lyricist

  • New court dates set for two Woodsboro teens charged in alleged hate crime

    The teens both face third-degree felony charges for allegedly assaulting a Black teen while wearing KKK robes on Halloween night last year.

  • A French journalist bagged an interview with a jihadist leader in Mali. What got released instead was his own kidnap video, and nobody has seen him since.

    Campaigners continue to call for the release of Olivier Dubois, last seen in a kidnap video after he set out to interview a Malian jihadist leader.

  • Two shooters, no charges: Fatal encounter at Pilot near I-75 may have been self-defense

    In the death of Zion Willis, prosecutors said they don't know who fired the fatal shot and the two shooters would have a valid claim of self-defense.

  • Roundup: SWAT callout near Simi, theft crew arrests

    A SWAT team callout that brought heavily armed sheriff's personnel to the Santa Susana Knolls area Friday ended quietly, plus more local news.

  • North Bergen police officer dies in a car crash on his way to work

    The North Bergen Police Department was asking for prayers Saturday after losing an officer in a 'serious' crash.

  • Kazakhstan crackdowns hit crypto miners

    The recent shutdown of Kazakhstan’s internet during a deadly uprising has hit the country’s fast-growing cryptocurrency mining industry.As a result, the global computing power of the bitcoin network dropped sharply.Tom Wilson, Reuters cryptocurrency correspondent:“So it's fair to say that cryptocurrencies as a whole are becoming more sensitive to geopolitical factors than previously was the case.''Last year, Kazakhstan became the world’s second-largest center for bitcoin mining after the U.S.This was after major hub China clamped down on crypto mining activity."As with everything in the cryptocurrency world, bitcoin mining is rather an opaque industry...That said, a report from the University of Cambridge last year showed that in August, Kazakhstan accounted for about 20 percent of bitcoin's global computing power. That's up from about eight percent in April so there's a pretty quick increase in the amount of cryptocurrency miners in Kazakhstan.''Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are created or "mined" by high-powered computers.In different parts of the world, big data centers compete to solve complex mathematical puzzles in a highly energy-intensive process."Last year China, which had been the world's biggest cryptocurrency miner, instigated quite a sweeping crackdown on cryptocurrency mining. And that meant that a lot of mining companies fled China for other countries with cheap electricity. In central Asia, Kazakhstan is one of those places.''A recent uprising in Kazakhstan began with protests against a New Year’s Day hike in fuel prices.On January 5th, the internet was shut down across the country.The move likely prevented Kazakhstan-based miners from accessing the bitcoin network.''And as the internet was shut off on Wednesday, the global computing power of bitcoin slumped pretty dramatically. That in theory makes it easier for miners to produce bitcoin, and it might lead in the future to more bitcoin coming to the market, and that in theory would create downward pressure on bitcoin prices.''Bitcoin on January 7th slumped as much as 5% to its lowest since late September, tumbling under $41,000 amidst a broader sell-off for cryptocurrencies.Security forces appeared to have reclaimed the streets of Almaty, Kazakhstan’s main city, after days of violence."And it's still actually quite unclear exactly the extent to which geopolitical factors really feed into this, but we can see from what's happened in Kazakhstan recently and also with the wider crackdown on cryptocurrencies by China last year, that the attitude of governments and financial regulators towards cryptocurrencies can really impact on cryptocurrency markets.''

  • Giannis returns, Bucks blow out Nets 121-109 in Brooklyn

    NEW YORK (AP) Back at the site of an overtime thriller in the playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks quickly made clear this one wasn't going down to the wire. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points in his return from a one-game absence, Khris Middleton added 15 of his 20 in the third quarter and the Bucks blew out the Brooklyn Nets 121-109 on Friday night. Bobby Portis scored 20 of his 25 in the first half to help the Bucks snap a two-game skid.

  • New COVID-19 protocols for California health care workers

    Healthcare workers testing positive and asymptomatic for COVID-19 are allowed to return to work, according to new guidelines announced on Saturday by the California State Department of Public Health. No quarantine or testing is required. The latest rules go on to say that health care providers who have been "exposed and asymptomatic may return to work immediately without quarantine and without testing." However, an N-95 respirator must be worn. "It's a major disaster waiting to happen," said Zenei Triunfo-Cortez, President of the California Nurses Association. "I think it's callous and it's putting our patients and ourselves in grave danger."

  • Connecticut high school hockey player dies after collision on ice

    School officials said they believe the teen's neck was cut by a skate after he fell on the ice.

  • Oklahoma Couple Accused of Having Sex After Gruesome Love Triangle Slaying

    Tulsa Police DepartmentA murder suspect in Oklahoma allegedly admitted to police that he and his fellow suspect had sex in the victim’s bed as they could hear her “struggling to live” in the next room.According to an affidavit from Tulsa police, obtained by local outlet KNWA/KFTA, 28-year-old Nicholas Johnson and 25-year-old Brinlee Denison beat the victim, Sarah Maguire, to death with a crowbar inside her home in Oklahoma earlier this week. The outlet reported that the pair face charges of firs

  • 'I Royally Screwed Up:' Jared Fogle Speaks From Prison

    Jared Fogle, the former spokesperson for Subway restaurant-turned-convict, is admitting that he “royally screwed up” his life. “I really royally screwed up to wind up where I am,” Fogle, 44, wrote in a November letter to the New York Post. “I was selfish and entitled.” The former spokesman, who became famous in 2000 after he credited Subway for losing a significant amount of weight, pleaded guilty in 2015 to having sex with minors and for the distribution of child pornography. He is currently se