Man purposefully rams 77-year-old with car in church parking lot, California cops say

A man purposefully hit a woman with his car in a church parking lot, California authorities said.

Before the 77-year-old woman was hit, the man “may have brushed” her with his car at a First Presbyterian Church in Castro Valley on Saturday, Feb. 11, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said in a Feb. 12 Facebook post. The woman yelled at him, deputies said.

The man then turned his car around and “intentionally hit her,” the sheriff’s office said. The woman, who can be seen gripping a walker in photos posted by the sheriff’s office, was knocked onto the hood of the car before falling to the ground, deputies said.

The man fled the area in a “mid-2010s white Nissan Sentra,” the sheriff’s office said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said it is investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to call 510-667-7721.

Castro Valley is about 25 miles southeast of San Francisco.

