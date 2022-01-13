Man pursued by Howard County Police in East Columbia crashes into car, sending him and three others to hospitals

Alex Mann, Howard County Times, Columbia, Md.
Jan. 13—A man being pursued by Howard County Police ran a red light in East Columbia and crashed into another vehicle in a collision that sent him and three other people, including a child, to the hospital, police said.

The man and the three people in the vehicle his car crashed into were all taken to hospitals in serious condition, Howard County Police said in a news release.

Officers checking a shopping center in the 6400 block of Dobbin Road around 5:50 p.m. saw a man attempting to break into vehicles, police said. The man fled in a car, ramming an unoccupied police car and another vehicle.

Nobody was injured at that point.

Nearby, officers saw the man's car, a 2002 Chevrolet Impala, and began pursuing it, police said.

Police said the man drove north on Snowden River Parkway at its intersection with Snowden Square Drive, running a red light and colliding with a 2020 Honda HR-V in the intersection.

There were three people in the Honda — two adults and a child — according to police. All of them were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The man who police described as a suspect was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Snowden River Parkway was closed between Oakland Mills and McGaw roads for about 3 1/2 hours, according to police.

Howard County Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident and that charges are pending for the man.

