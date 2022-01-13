Man pursued by Howard County Police in East Columbia crashes into car, sending him and three others to hospitals

Jan. 13—A man being pursued by Howard County Police ran a red light in East Columbia and crashed into another vehicle in a collision that sent him and three other people, including a child, to the hospital, police said.

The man and the three people in the vehicle his car crashed into were all taken to hospitals in serious condition, Howard County Police said in a news release.

Officers checking a shopping center in the 6400 block of Dobbin Road around 5:50 p.m. saw a man attempting to break into vehicles, police said. The man fled in a car, ramming an unoccupied police car and another vehicle.

Nobody was injured at that point.

Nearby, officers saw the man's car, a 2002 Chevrolet Impala, and began pursuing it, police said.

Police said the man drove north on Snowden River Parkway at its intersection with Snowden Square Drive, running a red light and colliding with a 2020 Honda HR-V in the intersection.

There were three people in the Honda — two adults and a child — according to police. All of them were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The man who police described as a suspect was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Snowden River Parkway was closed between Oakland Mills and McGaw roads for about 3 1/2 hours, according to police.

Howard County Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident and that charges are pending for the man.