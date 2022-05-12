Man pushing baby in a stroller tries to break into Memphis church, police say

A man tried to break into a Memphis church while he was out pushing a baby in a stroller, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The attempted burglary happened Monday, May 9 at the Greater Saint Paul Baptist Church on East Raines Rd., police said.

Police released surveillance video of a man pushing a baby in a stroller. The man can then be seen knocking down the security camera.

When police arrived, they found a door to the church had been kicked in, according to the department.

Memphis Police are hoping that anyone who recognizes this man will call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

