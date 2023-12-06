Man pushing infant in stroller sucker punched in unprovoked attack

CALABASAS, Calif. - Shocking new video shows a man pushing an infant in a stroller when he is sucker-punched by another man in an unprovoked attack in broad daylight.

The brazen attack happened around 5:42 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Lost Springs Drive and Cottonwood Grove Trail in Calabasas. The victim reported the attack to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lost Hills Station, who is investigating the incident.

The video, which was posted to Neighbors, shows the attacker crossing the street towards the man pushing the infant in the stroller before he punches the victim squarely in the face with a left hook. The victim fell to the ground and the stroller tumbled over, leaving the infant visibly in distress.

SUGGESTED:

The suspect then walked over to a silver minivan parked in a driveway near the location of the attack, got into the vehicle and drove away.

The suspect was seen driving away in a silver minivan after sucker-punching a man pushing an infant in a stroller. (Provided) (FOX 11)

The suspect was seen wearing a black graphic T-shirt, dark-colored jeans and a backward-facing baseball cap.

Residents in the area expressed outrage and were deeply disturbed by the attack. One resident told FOX 11 that she just wants the suspect off the streets.

Anyone with information on the attack was asked to contact law enforcement.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.