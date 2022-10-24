Man put woman’s body in bin in driveway, New York cops say. ‘Threw her out like trash’

After a woman’s body was found inside a large bin in a driveway, an arrest has been made, according to the New York City Police Department.

A man who lives at the Staten Island residence, a home with eight apartment units, is accused of putting the woman in the bin, the NYPD confirmed in a statement to McClatchy News on Oct. 24. He was arrested on Oct. 22, one day after police were called and found the body.

Now Glen Brancato, 56, is facing charges including concealment of a human corpse, criminal tampering and obstructing governmental administration, according to the NYPD.

“Nobody should be treated like that ever,” the man’s landlord previously told PIX 11. “They threw her out like trash.”

The woman was identified as 26-year-old Lahuma Payton, also of Staten Island, the NYPD said. She lived about 1 mile away from Brancato.

The morning of Oct. 21, authorities were called to Brancato’s home on Heberton Avenue, where officers found Payton’s body in the bin, according to the NYPD. There, she was pronounced dead by EMS.

The investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing and a medical examiner will determine how she died, police said.

She was found concealed in a blanket and half-naked, according to officials who spoke with the Staten Island Advance. Her body was described as “overflowing” from the bin.

Brancato was seen carrying the woman’s body on surveillance footage, police told PIX 11.

Authorities said the woman potentially died of a drug overdose, according to the New York Daily News. A law enforcement source told the outlet she may have been put in the bin by “people she was partying with.”

One resident, Edwin Roman, told CBS2 that he had seen the woman “coming in and out” of the apartment building before.

“That is incredibly shocking and so horrifying, right under our nose in our own backyard,” Roman said, according to CBS New York.

