Man puts two pistols in his pockets, walks out of Mississippi gun store

A man stuffed his pants pockets with guns and walked out of a Horn Lake gun store when staff wasn’t looking.

The shop owner shared video of the crime, and police need your help finding the thief.

Bullfrog Corner Pawn and Gun Shop owner Danny Metcalf said he is concerned about where the guns might wind up.

Horn Lake Police responded to the store on Thursday for a report of two guns being stolen by a potential customer.

Metcalf said a man came into his shop just before 1 p.m. He opened a gun cabinet, then put two guns in his pockets and left without paying for them.

One gun was a nine-millimeter pistol. The other was a .380 semi-automatic pistol.

“He come in here with the intentions to steal a gun, obviously, and I’d like to get the guns off the streets. If he is going to come in here to steal them, he is going to commit a crime, and we need to get him caught and get the guns off the streets,” Metcalf said.

In addition to not paying for the guns, the man did not complete the necessary background check, police said.

The man was last seen leaving the business lot in a gray four-door sedan.

If you recognize the man or know anything about this crime, call the Horn Lake Police Department at 662-393-6174.

