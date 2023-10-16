Man questioned after cat kicked on street in Leamington Spa

A man's been interviewed by police in connection with a video that showed a cat being kicked into a road by a dog walker.

The footage, obtained by the Daily Mail, showed the feline being attacked in Leamington Spa.

The cat reportedly died a few days after the incident of 16 September on Hastang Fields.

Warwickshire Police said it had launched a criminal investigation.

The force added it understood residents were "shocked and appalled" by what happened.

In the footage, a man can be seen calling his dog over on the road and attaching a leash.

He then walked on to the pavement and, when he reached the cat, kicked it into the air and on to the road.

The owners of the cat, who was named Lenny, only found out he was attacked when they looked at doorbell video footage, the newspaper reported.

The attack was "extremely distressing and upsetting" to watch, a spokesperson for the RSPCA said.

"We offer our sympathy and condolences to Lenny's owners on the loss of their elderly pet."

