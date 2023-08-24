Man questioned by police over thefts at British Museum

More than 1,500 items are known to have gone missing from the British Museum - Shutterstock

A man has been interviewed by the Metropolitan Police under caution following an investigation into thefts reported at the British Museum.

More than 1,500 items, comprising jewellery made of gold, semi-precious stones and glass, are known to have gone missing, with other items damaged. Some were 3,500 years old. It is understood that the items were taken before 2023 and over a “significant” period of time.

Peter Higgs, a senior curator at the museum, was sacked after it was uncovered that priceless treasures had vanished from the institution. No arrests have been made.

The Telegraph understands the man was interviewed under caution on Wednesday after he voluntarily attended a police station.

In a statement on Thursday, Scotland Yard said: “A man has been interviewed by investigating officers. No arrests have been made.

“We have worked closely with the British Museum and will continue to do so. We will not be providing any further information at this time. Inquiries continue.”

Staff have been left shocked at the scale of the losses, which were unearthed during an internal investigation into Mr Higgs who was dismissed in July.

The museum has so far refused to make public the number of items that were stolen, or to release photographs or descriptions of them, but sources have confirmed to the Telegraph that the true number is well over one thousand and “closer to 2,000”.

The sheer number of missing objects, some of which are 3,500 years old, helps to explain why the museum was so reluctant to share all of its information with the public.

On Wednesday, the director of the British Museum was branded “pathetic” after he blamed a whistleblower for delays in uncovering the theft of the items.

Hartwig Fischer hit out at Ittai Gradel, the Danish antiquities dealer who alerted the museum to the thefts in 2021, suggesting he held back information that “would have aided our investigations”.

Dr Gradel said Dr Fischer was “shooting the messenger” and as the row escalated he said the museum had never bothered to contact him to take a statement when he raised the alarm.

He said Dr Fischer and his deputy Jonathan Williams, who he claims handled a bungled investigation into the thefts two years ago, should be sacked immediately “for the sake of this great institution”.

He added that he had been treated like a “village idiot” by the two men when he gave them his evidence.

