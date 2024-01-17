Man races to save dog from coyote attack, video shows. ‘I’d do anything to protect her’

A man in his bathrobe raced to save his chihuahua from an attacking coyote in South Carolina, video shows.

“Roxie is a part of my family,” Timothy Snipe, who lives in the Charleston-area town of Mount Pleasant, told WYFF. “I’d do anything to protect her.”

Snipe told news outlets he was taking Roxie outside when she kept barking Friday, Jan. 12. That’s when he looked over and saw a coyote running from the woods, ready to strike.

“I thought it was going to grab her and take her back in the woods,” Snipe told Inside Edition.

Video posted on Facebook shows Snipe rushing toward the dog before he came face-to-face with the wild animal.

“The coyote jumped on me and bit me on my leg, and I wrestled it down,” he told WCBD. “I choked him out.”

Snipe grabbed the coyote by its tail before stuffing it into a dumpster. But the lid on the trash container started lifting as the animal tried to get back out, video shows.

Snipe told WYFF he eventually shot the animal and brought it to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). After the ordeal, he received several rabies shots and has been dressing Roxie in a spike-covered vest for her protection.

A Facebook user believed to be Snipe didn’t respond to a request for comment on Jan. 16, and DHEC didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News.

What to know about coyotes

Coyotes can be found almost anywhere in North America, including in cities and neighborhoods, according to National Geographic.

“Adaptability—that’s the main reason for the success of the coyote. A coyote is naturally adaptable because it eats such a wide range of food,” National Geographic reported. “If it can’t find mice or voles to eat, lizards, insects, or even garbage will do.”

Here’s how experts say you can avoid conflicts with coyotes:

Don’t feed coyotes: Feeding a coyote in a residential neighborhood can cause the animal to lose its fear of people.

Don’t let pets run loose: If coyotes live nearby, don’t let pets out without a leash.

Don’t run from a coyote: Instead, you should shout, wave your arms or throw something in its direction.

Don’t haze or aggravate a calm coyote: If the animal is avoiding humans and pets, leave it alone.

Report aggressive coyotes: If the coyote doesn’t show fear toward humans, let wildlife officials know.

