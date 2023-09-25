Man raises money for Wildfish with seven marathons

The University of Bristol student was motivated to run seven marathons by slowing the effects of climate change

A 20-year-old man who only began running this year has completed seven marathons in seven days.

Lucca Froud's route took him from London to Paris - all in the aid of WildFish, a charity that campaigns to protect fish and their waters.

He battled calf and knee injuries and "relentless hot weather", in hopes of raising £35,000.

The University of Bristol student was motivated by slowing the effects of climate change.

After completing the challenge, Mr Froud raised £8,000 for WildFish and is hoping to see more donations stream in this week.

Running for around five hours each day during the 200-mile challenge, he said the journey had been the "best and worst thing" he had ever done.

He finished in Paris on Tuesday at 17:00 BST, and is due to return to his studies in Bristol on Saturday.

"At times it felt impossible, but we found a way to make it happen," said Mr Froud.

"Knowing that you aren't doing it just for yourself, but for something important and to make your family and your girlfriend's family proud, makes it easier.

"We walked the last few miles to the Arc de Triomphe just taking it all in - we kept looking at each other like 'this is really happening, we are really going to do it'."

After meeting with the CEO of Wildfish, Mr Froud was inspired to take on the challenge to protect wildlife and slow the effects of global warming.

"Climate change is the most significant threat to humans and the natural world. Central to preventing it is our natural waters, our ocean and our rivers," Mr Froud said.

"Aside from being incredibly beautiful ecosystems, they're incredible carbon sinks. So it's in everyone's collective interest to protect them."

Nick Measham, chief executive of WildFish, said: "We hope that Lucca's enthusiasm for wild fish conservation and this remarkable test of endurance will help to raise awareness of the urgent need for change."

