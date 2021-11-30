Man who rammed police cars charged with trying to kill 3 Delaware State Police troopers

A 30-year-old Maryland man has been charged with the attempted murder of three Delaware State Police troopers by ramming a stolen tow truck into their vehicles early Monday in Bear.

Two of the troopers, a seven-year member of the department and a recruit, were treated at an area hospital after the police vehicles they were in were struck. Both troopers have since been released from the hospital, state police said.

The incident began about 2:45 a.m. Monday when police were told a tow truck entered the parking lot of Hertrich Collision Center, at 100 Buckley Blvd. The tow truck's occupants were going through vehicles.

"The responding trooper canvassed the area and located the suspect vehicle in the Brandywine Woods development," said Senior Cpl. Jason Hatchell, a police spokesman. "The trooper attempted to make contact with the suspect at a dead end in the development."

That's when the tow truck operator drove the truck directly at the state police vehicle, striking it head on and disabling it.

The tow truck driver then left the development, heading west on Pulaski Highway.

A responding trooper saw the truck and began chasing it.

As the chase went on, Hatchell said the tow truck operator drove the truck into the side of a marked state police Tahoe that had been stationed in a median strip. The police Tahoe became disabled.

Following this crash, the tow truck continued west but in the eastbound lanes of Pulaski Highway until Hatchell said it turned into the Elizabeth Plaza shopping center, located at 1410 Pulaski Highway.

The tow truck drove to the rear of the shopping center parking lot and stopped.

That's when another state police vehicle, occupied by two troopers, found the truck and initiated a traffic stop.

As the troopers began exiting the patrol Tahoe, the tow truck accelerated in reverse striking the fully marked police SUV. The trooper trying to exit the Tahoe on the driver side was thrown from the vehicle.

The tow truck then started to accelerate forward when the other trooper, a 10-year department veteran, fired rounds from his divisional-issued handgun at the driver and into the vehicle, Hatchell said.

"The tow truck travelled to the front of the shopping center where it crashed and became disabled," Hatchell said.

The tow truck driver, identified as John Collins of Perryville, Maryland, and a front passenger tried to flee but were taken into custody.

In addition to the three attempted murder charges, Collins was also charged with possession of a deadly weapon, reckless endangering second-degree assault injure a law enforcement officer and other crimes.

He remained at Young Correctional Institution Tuesday after failing to post more than $3 million cash bail.

The woman was charged with attempted theft, conspiracy and criminal trespass and remained at Baylor Correctional Institution after failing to post $2,500 secured bail.

