Man who rammed woman's SUV near Fairbanks and shot at her thought she was hacking his electronic devices, charges say

Nov. 15—A 34-year-old man repeatedly rammed a woman's Jeep then shot at her last week near Fairbanks, charging documents said.

Troopers were called at 6:43 p.m. to an area of Saint Patrick and Henderson roads Monday night because a woman said a person was trying to kill her, according to an affidavit signed by Investigator Nicholas Sailer. At the same time, Anthony Frey called 911 to report someone had parked outside his house and was attempting to "cyber attack" his home, the charges said. He said he chased the person and provided the woman's license plate, Sailer wrote.

The woman told troopers she'd been parked on the side of Henderson Road looking at a map when she saw headlights behind her and tried to move out of the way, but the SUV began following her, the charges said.

The SUV, which troopers later said was driven by Frey, had "rammed her car an unknown number of times, but at one point, hit her car so hard it spun around, 180 degrees," charges said. The woman did not know Frey and was afraid he was going to kill her, she said. He shot at her vehicle multiple times, troopers said.

When troopers arrived at Frey's house, his Ford Explorer SUV had severe damage, including a bullet hole in the hood, the charges said.

Frey showed troopers a video where he is chasing a dark-colored Jeep with the woman's license plate, the affidavit said.

"Anthony said he was chasing the vehicle because it was parked next to his residence and he thought someone was hacking into his electronic devices," Sailer wrote.

He said he rammed the vehicle several times and continued to follow it until he went into the ditch, according to the affidavit. At that point he got out of his SUV grabbed an AR-style rifle from the back seat and shot at the Jeep several times, charges said.

Frey was able to drive out of the ditch and then began chasing the Jeep again while shooting at it, the affidavit said. Eventually he returned back home after he was unable to catch back up to the Jeep, troopers said.

The road where the chase occurred is hilly and curvy, with steep drop offs and gullies, the charges said. The road was slick and icy and it was dark outside during the chase, according to the affidavit.

Frey is facing a charge of attempted murder, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, misconduct involving a weapon and two counts of assault. He is being held at the Fairbanks Correctional Center.