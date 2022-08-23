Man rams into city dump truck during police chase after allegedly stealing guns and cash

A man is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a home, stealing guns and cash, then leading police on a chase through town.

On Aug. 22, Memphis Police responded to a prowler call in the 4700 block of Crossover Lane.

According to an affidavit, a man had received an alert on his cellphone just before 10:30 a.m. that motion had been detected in his backyard.

Security video showed a man with a backpack in the backyard.

Audio from the surveillance footage captured the sound of the back door being kicked in, and the victim saw the suspect prop the door open with a potted plant, police said.

The home was ransacked, and the victim said the suspect got away with two handguns, an AR-15, and $500, according to the affidavit.

Police saw a man who fit the description of the suspect leaving a drainage ditch near the victim’s home.

He got into a blue 2003 Chrysler van with Tennessee tags.

Officers activated blue lights and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and began driving recklessly through Memphis, police said.

The driver eventually lost control of the van and hit a City of Memphis dump truck head-on at Kimball and Getwell.

The suspect then attempted to run away but couldn’t because he had hurt his ankle during the accident.

According to police, he was taken into custody and identified as Quadaron Williford.

The victim’s two handguns and the $500 were found in Williford’s pants pocket.

The AR-15 was found disassembled in a backpack inside the van, records show.

Williford’s license was revoked in January for DUI and he could not give proof of insurance, police said.

He was also shown to be a convicted felon in 2020 for an aggravated assault.

Williford was taken to Baptist East for medical attention before being taken to 201 Poplar.

He faces multiple charges, including aggravated burglary, reckless driving, evading arrest, theft of property, and more.

