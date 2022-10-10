Man rams into girlfriend’s vehicle with 3 grandchildren in car, Memphis Police say

A man was arrested for ramming into his girlfriend’s vehicle.

On Oct. 8 at approximately 10:15 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault call on Douglass Avenue in Orange Mound.

The caller told police that while she was driving her Honda Pilot with three grandchildren inside, her live-in boyfriend, James Daniels pulled up behind them in a 2020 Kia Rio.

Daniels began following her and driving erratically, attempting to make her crash, police said.

As they drove westbound on Douglass towards Grand Street, Daniels intentionally hit her vehicle from behind.

According to an affidavit, the impact caused her to crash into a parked vehicle.

Daniels was arrested by MPD shortly after.

Daniels told police that he attempted to step on the brakes before hitting her car, and was following them because another man was in the car with her, court documents showed.

James Daniels was charged with five counts of aggravated assault.

Daniels has a court date on Oct. 12.

