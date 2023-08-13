Man rams golf cart into fence and is fatally shot by homeowner, Texas cops say

A Texas man was shot and killed after ramming a golf cart into a homeowner’s fence, according to authorities.

On the evening of Aug. 12, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting in Huffman, a community roughly 30 miles northeast of downtown Houston, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a news release.

The confrontation began when the homeowner noticed “a suspicious male” in a golf cart near his property, according to the release.

The homeowner heard his dogs barking, went outside to investigate and saw a neighbor on top of some construction machinery, authorities told KPRC. When asked what he was doing, the neighbor said he should “mind his business.”

When the homeowner told him to leave, he got back into the golf cart and drove into the fence, the release said.

The impact caused the gate to hit the homeowner, who authorities say opened fire with a handgun, hitting the 50-year-old man, KTRK reported.

The homeowner performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, the station reported.

The incident is being investigated, according to Gonzalez.

Authorities said the case will be turned over to the district attorney’s office to determine what charges, if any, will be brought against the homeowner, KTRK reported.

