Man rams pickup truck into gate at sheriff’s station in Ramona: SDSO

RAMONA, Calif. (FOX5/KUSI) — A man is facing serious charges after allegedly ramming the back gate to the Ramona Sheriff’s Substation in a pickup truck Saturday, authorities said.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, it all started around 3 a.m. when Ramona deputies contacted a group of six individuals at the intersection of La Brea and Ramona Streets.

Three of the six were found to be in illegal possession of concealed firearms and narcotics, said SDSO. They were placed under arrest at that time, while the other three individuals were released at the scene.

One of the arrested individuals facing charges of carrying a concealed firearm was 21-year-old Jorge Aguilar, authorities explained. He was released from the Ramona Sheriff’s Substation with a notice to appear in court, and the two others — whose identities were not immediately released — were booked on felony firearm and drug-related charges.

Later around 7:30 a.m., SDSO said Aguilar allegedly returned to the Ramona Sheriff’s Substation in a pickup truck. It was reported that he rammed the back gate and fled the scene before deputies could respond.

Nearby residents who witnessed the collision told deputies that Aguilar as the driver of the vehicle. Shortly after that, SDSO said deputies located Aguilar’s damaged truck parked at his home in Ramona. He was taken into custody without incident at that time.

Based on the severity of the damage caused to the gate, authorities said Aguilar is now facing an additional charge of felony vandalism. He was booked at the San Diego Central Jail.

