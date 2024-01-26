Man rams police cars, RV, drives on sidewalk in Ballard

A man went on a destructive rampage while running from Seattle police in Ballard before he was arrested on Friday.

It began when a worker at a business saw a man stripping a car on the roadside and called police.

Officers found the car with a driver inside on 15th Avenue Northwest near Northwest 50th Street at around 4:30 p.m.

As officers neared the car, the driver saw them and began trying to get away by driving onto the sidewalk, where he hit a large boulder in a planter area, and barely missed hitting nearby tents that luckily, were empty at the time, SPD said in a news release.

Though officers told the driver stop, he continued his desperate attempt to get away, ramming an RV and two Seattle police patrol cars before heading east on Northwest 50th Street.

A witness told police the man was involved in other recent incidents and gave a them description. Police also gathered surveillance of the possible suspect who was often in the area.

About a week later, the witness called police and reported the man was back in the area.

Officers found a man matching the description of the suspect from the earlier incident and the 35-year-old suspect was arrested.

He was booked into the King County Jail on possible charges of assault, malicious mischief, eluding police, possession of a stolen vehicle, and outstanding felony warrants.

Police requested more charges for having a revoked license and vehicle theft tools.