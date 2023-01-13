Man rams into SCSO car with Infiniti after running red light, court records show

A man was arrested for running a red light, ending with crashing into an SCSO deputy car.

On Oct. 26, 2022, at approximately 12:26 a.m., Memphis Police responded saw a gray Infiniti G35 with no headlights on running a red light on Whitney Avenue, in Frayser.

After running the light, the Infiniti rammed into the passenger side door of an SCSO patrol car, court documents showed.

During the investigation, the driver, Deartist Hollingshed, did not have legal registration, or a driver’s license, and was not wearing his seatbelt.

Deartist Hollingshed was arrested and charged with disregarding red light, violation of light law, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, no driver’s license, violation of vehicle registration, and violation of seat belt law.

Hollingshed has a court date on Jan. 17.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: