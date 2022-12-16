Man rams into two Memphis Police cars, MPD says

A man was arrested after causing more than $10,000 worth of damage to Memphis Police cars, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said that an officer was trying to talk to 21-year-old Jehu Cruz just after 1 a.m. outside of a strip mall on Winchester Road on November 26.

While an officer was trying to talk to Cruz, MPD said he took off, smashing into two squad cars.

Overall, Cruz caused somewhere between $10,000 and $50,000 worth of damage before he took off, according to police.

Cruz was arrested and charged with felony vandalism.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: