Man rams vehicle into bar, steals bottles of liquor

Jun. 15—BLOOMING VALLEY — A Randolph Township man is facing charges after he allegedly rammed a vehicle through the front door of a pub and stole two bottles of liquor.

Shawn Steven Elmen, 36, of 27293 Plank Road, was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver on four charges, including three felonies.

Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville were called Sunday to the scene of Butch's Pub, located at 25168 State St. in Blooming Valley, for a report of a hit and run.

Upon arrival, police found significant damage to the building's front, with owner Christina Dean estimating the damages at more than $5,000, according to the affidavit. She also said two bottles of liquor, valued at $60, were stolen.

Dean showed police security footage from a camera installed behind the bar at the pub. While reviewing the footage, Dean was able to identify Elmen, according to the affidavit. The footage allegedly showed Elmen driving a dark gray Toyota through the front door of the pub and taking the bottles of liquor from behind the bar, according to the affidavit.

After allegedly taking the alcohol, Elmen reportedly backed the vehicle out and drove away from the scene, police said.

Dean, speaking to The Meadville Tribune on Monday, said the pub will be closed for the foreseeable future. Due to supply chain issues, she isn't sure when the damage can be repaired and the location reopened.

"After we found out it was a robbery, I was devastated," she said. "I'm glad nobody got hurt. My bartender left minutes before it happened."

Dean said she is working with her insurance company to see if she is covered for the damages. She has owned the pub for a little less than a year, having bought it on July 1 last year.

Elmen is facing two second-degree felony charges, consisting of one count of burglary and one count of criminal trespass, as well as a third-degree felony charge of criminal mischief. He is also facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge of theft by unlawful taking.

Elmen was lodged in the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, in lieu of $20,000 bail. A preliminary hearing before Judge Zilhaver is scheduled for June 27.

Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.