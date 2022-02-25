Man rams vehicle, pulls gun in Central Point

Feb. 24—A driver is alleged to have rammed another vehicle after being asked to dim his lights, then both drivers ended up in an ugly confrontation that became even more dangerous when one of the drivers pulled a gun and might have been attempting "suicide by cop," according to the probable cause affidavit filed with the Jackson County Circuit Court.

The two drivers were struggling for control of the 9mm pistol one of them had been concealing as a deputy arrived where the vehicle collision occurred just before 8 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Crater Lake Avenue and East Vilas Road in Central Point.

The victim ran off as law enforcement approached but "the suspect held the firearm to his own head and began retreating back to his disabled vehicle," the sheriff's office reported in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect surrendered to law enforcement without force, which the sheriff's office attributes to "calm, clear commands given" by JCSO Deputy Aaron Grissom and others on the scene, including personnel from the Medford and Central Point police departments.

Trevor William Lawrence Barrow, 34, was arrested by sheriff's deputies for these felony charges: second-degree assault, third-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon — one count for use of a firearm.

The amended information from the Jackson County District Attorney's office also lists several misdemeanors charges against Barrow: driving under the influence of intoxicants, unlawful possession of a firearm, reckless driving, two counts of endangering another person and menacing.

Barrow is being held in the Jackson County Jail for $100,000 bail, which was set during his arraignment in Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon.

He is scheduled for a probable cause preliminary hearing March 3.