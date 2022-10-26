Man ran away from DUI crash after hitting Memphis police car, records show

A man was arrested after allegedly crashing into a Memphis police car while driving drunk, according to an affidavit.

The incident happened on Oct. 24 at Winchester Road and Goodlett Road.

An officer with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) was traveling eastbound on Winchester when a Ford Mustang attempting to make a left turn hit the officer’s cruiser on the passenger side.

The officer saw a 24 oz. Bud Light can in the Mustang’s center console, as well as another Bud Light can and a Modelo can on the rear floorboard, according to the affidavit.

A strong smell of alcohol was also coming from the vehicle.

The driver, Ismael Ordonez, 32, showed to have no valid driver’s license or insurance, police said.

After the crash, a witness reportedly saw Ordonez get out of the car and run away on Winchester.

Officers found Ordonez walking away from an abandoned gas station approximately 300 yards from the crash location with a bloody face, the affidavit said.

While at the crash scene, Ordonez failed a field sobriety test and declined the one-leg stand, walk and turn.

He was taken into custody and charged with Reckless Driving, DUI, Evading Arrest, Violation of Financial Law, Leave Scene of Accident Involving Injury, Open Container Law, Public Intoxication, and Emerge from Alley/Drive/Building.

