Man ran behind women, shoved one to the ground in State College, video shows. Police are investigating

A man ran behind two women and injured one of them by shoving her to the ground, State College police said, with video released Monday as officers continue an investigation.

A white man with blonde hair followed the women about 2 a.m. Jan 12 from the 300 block of South Pugh Street to the 500 block of South Pugh Street, police wrote.

The man tried to have the college students come to his residence, but they ignored his advances, police wrote. He ran behind one of the women, shoved her to the ground and then ran away along East Fairmount Avenue toward South Allen Street.

The woman had minor injuries, including bruising, police said Monday. The man may have been at Champs Downtown before following the women.

Those with information may call 814-234-7150, email police@statecollegepa.us or submit a tip online.