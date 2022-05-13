Man who ran from domestic call charged with fleeing

May 13—STARKVILLE — A man is behind bars in Oktibbeha County after running from authorities two weeks ago.

Starkville police responded to a domestic call on Sunday May 1. They tried to detain Sheron Gandy, 36. That same night, he was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol in Lee County and charged with driving under the influence. He was booked into the Lee County Jail at 11:30 a.m.

He was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail May 11 and charged with felony fleeing. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

If you have information on this case, please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.

