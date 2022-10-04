Man who ran Hartford after-school program found guilty of sexually assaulting child

A man from Manchester who ran an after-school program at a Hartford elementary school has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a child, state officials said.

Robert Nichols, 43, was found guilty by a jury in Hartford Superior Court of two counts of sexual assault in the fourth degree and risk of injury to a child, according to a statement by Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott.

According to testimony at trial, Nichols was running an after-school program at the Michael D. Fox Elementary School in Hartford during the 2009 and 2019 school year when he offered to let an 11-year-old boy stay at his home over the summer to help his mother “with disciplining the child,” Walcott’s office said.

During that time, Nichols sexually and physically assaulted the boy, according to court testimony and Walcott’s statement.

Court records show that Nichols was arrested by Manchester police in August 2018.

Nichols is set to be sentenced on Nov. 29 before Judge Michael J. Gustafson, who presided over his trial.