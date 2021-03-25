Man Who Ran Illegal Wine Operation Inside Sewage Plant Avoids Felony Charge

·2 min read
Illegal Winery in Alabama Sewage Plant
Illegal Winery in Alabama Sewage Plant

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

It's been a wild couple of months for Allen Maurice Stiefel. In December, the 62-year-old Alabama man was busted for running an unlicensed winery out of the sewage plant where he worked. He lost his longtime job as a supervisor following his arrest, and in early March, he received a $250 fine and a suspended 90-day sentence after pleading guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of an illegally manufactured alcoholic beverage.

On the bright side for Stiefel, a potential Class B felony charge of using an official position for personal gain was dropped after he pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor illegal booze charge. In addition to the fine, Stiefel was ordered to pay court costs. According to the Times Journal, DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said that narcotics agents received an anonymous tip about the Rainsville Wastewater Treatment Plant, and when officers investigated, they discovered an "unlicensed winery" in one corner of the facility.

Let's be honest though, calling it a "winery" is a bit of a stretch: based on the photos released by the Sheriff's Office, it was mostly a collection of glass containers, plastic crates, and fermentation buckets stacked on and around a wooden rack. (So no, there wasn't a tasting room or a gift shop.) Although the Associated Press reported that Alabama residents are permitted to have up to 15 gallons of homemade wine or beer at any given time, the 2020 vintage that was fermenting at Stiefel's DIY Sewage Winery added up to around 100 gallons of unlicensed hooch.

"I want to thank the mayor for his cooperation and willingness to allow law enforcement to do our job and shut something like this down," Sheriff Welden said in a statement. "This is definitely one of the biggest operations we've seen in our county and possibly our state. A big thanks to the public and their tips against ALL illegal activities. Once again, it doesn't matter who you are, no one is above the law. We won't tolerate anyone using their position to hide their illegal actions at the taxpayer's expense."

Mayor Roger Lingerfelt told The Gadsden Times that Stiefel had been "an excellent employee" during his 15 years with the city, and that he'd never caused any previous problems at the plant. And no, the wine wasn't made with any wastewater, nor was the facility's equipment used during the production process. We hope that was mentioned in the tasting notes.

Recommended Stories

  • Plans for Union minister rejected ... because Michael Gove already does the job

    Plans to create a Cabinet position for the Union to counter the SNP’s growing push for independence look set to be rejected because Michael Gove already wields the responsibility. A review into the Union, delivered to the Government in November 2019 but only published on Wednesday night, had called for a new office holder to be given a similar status to the holders of the Great Offices of State, such as the Chancellor and Foreign Secretary. However, the flagship proposal, made in a review commissioned by Theresa May and carried out by Lord Dunlop, the former Scotland Office minister, is understood to have received a lukewarm response and is not expected to be taken forward. Responding to Lord Dunlop’s proposal, Michael Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said that the “responsibility for constitutional integrity” was already part of his “day to day” responsibilities. The Prime Minister has also assumed the title of minister for the Union. Creating a new Cabinet role would effectively take away another key responsibility from Mr Gove, a staunch unionist, who recently handed over his duties for post-Brexit relations with the EU to Lord Frost. However, other proposals, such as emblazoning UK-funding infrastructure projects with the Union flag and making changes to the civil service, are likely to be adopted. Asked about creating a new Minister for the Union, a government source said: “I don’t think there’s any current thinking along these lines. There’s a high-powered Cabinet sub-committee that has been set up with the PM, the Chancellor and the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish secretaries of state. “That will be the group that sets the strategic direction now on these kinds of issues. The report is thoughtful and thorough but it was commissioned by a previous prime minister quite a long time ago. “A lot of the ideas have already been woven into current thinking and current approaches.” Other proposals, such as plans for the Government to take on a more visible presence in devolved nations and to directly fund projects in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, have been acted upon. Such schemes “should be clearly marked with UK Government branding,” Lord Dunlop said. The Telegraph understands that ministers are giving serious consideration to creating a permanent secretary for the Union. The proposal was one of the key recommendations of Lord Dunlop, who suggested the senior mandarin would lead the civil service teams in the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland offices. With Lord Dunlop also calling for greater focus to be placed on the Union and devolution throughout the civil service, Mr Gove said that a revamped civil service training programme would include an “explicit focus” on devolution. Director generals and permanent secretaries would also receive training through the Government’s national leadership academy. Other measures being implemented include the creation of an exchange programme between the UK civil service and the devolved administrations, allowing 60 people, including senior civil servants, to spend up to two years working in a different administration. Half of these would be people from Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland working for the UK Government, Mr Gove said. The Government is also increasing the number of places available on its fast-track career ladder for civil servants in the devolved administrations. Ministers have already announced their intention to move 22,000 civil services roles out of London and the South East to other parts of the UK by 2030, including senior officials moving to hubs in the devolved administrations. Lord Dunlop acknowledged that working relationships had been “tested” by Brexit, with Nicola Sturgeon using withdrawal from the EU as justification for a new independence referendum. She is to seek a mandate for a new vote on leaving the UK at the Scottish Parliament elections in May. He said that despite “fundamental differences”, it should be possible to “establish professional working relationships based on a higher level of trust than currently exists” and that working together was “what people across the UK want and expect from their elected governments”. He proposed the creation of a UK Intergovernmental Council (UKIC), which “would be a forum for co-operation and joint working on both opportunities and challenges.” Responding to the review, Ronnie Cowan, the SNP MP and a member of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said: “This long-delayed review confirms only one thing: that Scotland doesn’t need Tory tinkering with the constitution, we need independence.”

  • Former Troop Leader Indicted for Stealing Girl Scout Cookie Money

    The alleged culprit reportedly put the troop's funds into her personal bank account.

  • How To Tackle Deforestation? Give Indigenous People Their Land Rights.

    Deforestation, biodiversity loss and carbon emissions are lower on land governed by Indigenous communities, says a new United Nations report.

  • Somalia photography: 'I want it to be normal for women to take photos'

    A photography exhibition in Somalia by two women challenges the way the country is seen.

  • U.S. pledges to slash solar energy costs by 60% in a decade

    For the U.S. power grid to run entirely on clean energy within 15 years, a key pillar of President Joe Biden's climate change agenda, solar energy will need to be installed as much as five times faster than it is today, DOE said. To get there, the agency committed to spending $128 million on technologies including perovskite solar cells, which are regarded as a promising cheap alternative to the silicon cells that dominate the market. Funds will also support research on cadmium telluride and concentrating solar technologies.

  • ‘The Most Beautiful Place on Earth’ You Might Not Be Allowed to Leave

    GettyThe border between Georgia and Abkhazia is oddly desolate. A long, wide bridge crosses a narrow river that has almost run dry.There is nearly more water on the bridge than under it. And as the bridge is in the no-man’s-land that lies between the mother country and the breakaway republic, no-one takes responsibility for its upkeep. With every year that passes, the gaping potholes in the asphalt get deeper.A clutch of women clothed in black followed behind me, all weighed down with carrier bags laden with Georgian goods. Every now and then, a car emblazoned with the logo of some international aid organization crept across the bridge. Three thin horses passed us pulling a cartload of people who had paid so as not to have to cross the no-man’s-land on foot.I reached the three or four shacks that made up passport control, and waited in the queue. It is not particularly difficult for foreigners to get an entry visa to Akbhazia, you just have to remember to register on the official government website a few weeks in advance. But something had gone wrong with my online registration, as I did not receive confirmation until my entry visa had almost expired. As a result, I had only two days to visit the breakaway republic.“As soon as you get to Sukhumi, you must go to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and get an exit visa,” the passport officer told me. “Otherwise we cannot let you out again.”I promised to do as he said, popped my passport back in my bag, and walked into Akbhazia. The first time I had been there was with my mother, five years earlier. Back then, the border had felt ominous and frightening. Highly polished cars had stopped alongside each other, windows had rolled down and money had exchanged hands. In general, people had seemed unfriendly, almost hostile, but we eventually found a driver who could take us to Sukhumi, the capital. The bumpy, potholed road took us past bombed ghost towns; the bloated cadavers of cattle lay in the ditches. The warning from the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs kept playing in my head: “The Ministry advises against all travel to the breakaway republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.” I imagined the worst, but did not dare say anything to my mother, as it was I, after all, who had suggested the rather unorthodox holiday destination.To what extent can we rely on our memory? Once again I asked myself that question when I left passport control and walked over to the car park. The area which had seemed so dismal the previous time felt very ordinary now, almost inconsequential, in the February sunshine. I walked over to the row of minibuses, found one that was going to Sukhumi, and got myself a seat. The driver neglected to say that he intended to stop for half an hour in the nearest town, but he did buy me a coffee. After all, I was a foreigner and a guest.The view from the window was just as I remembered it, however. We drove past burnt-out buildings, abandoned villages and factories that had not been in operation since the Soviet era. Everything was overgrown and uncared for, and the roads were in a terrible state–they had been patched together badly and were full of potholes.In terms of area, Abkhazia is twice as big as South Ossetia, and about the same size as Lebanon, which is not the only thing the two countries have in common. As in Lebanon, people of many different ethnicities lived side by side in peace before the killing started and war became the norm. The landscape is also similar; by the coast it is green and fertile, with beaches and hotels, but the snow-capped mountains with their slopes and ski resorts are no more than a short drive away. Before the war, about half a million people lived in Abkhazia, twice as many as there are now. The Border: A Journey Around Russia Through North Korea, China, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, Belarus, Lithuania, Poland, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Norway, and the Northeast Passage Courtesy of Pegasus Books “Abkhazia was a paradise,” Giorgi Jakhaia said, when I met the blogger in Tbilisi before I went to Abkhazia. He had escaped when he was eighteen, in the final weeks of the war in 1993. “Everyone was happy, everyone had a house and job, and no-one needed to worry about tomorrow,” Georgi claimed. “All the rich people in the Soviet Union lived in Abkhazia. They lived the high life and drove around in their Suzukis, even though no-one in the Soviet Union was supposed to own such expensive cars. If it had not been for the war, Abkhazia would be like Monaco or Monte Carlo today!”The ethnic Abkhazians are related to the Kabardians and the Cherkessians of North Caucasus, but have lived alongside the Georgians for more than a thousand years. During the war of independence in the early Nineties, the Russians gave them military support, and Russia is now the breakaway republic’s closest ally and partner. But that was not always the case. In the nineteenth century, the Abkhazians put up far more opposition to the Russians than the Georgians did. The Abkhazians sided with the Cherkessians to the north of the mountains, and many took part in the fight against the Russian army. In 1864, when after decades of war the Russians had crushed any resistance in the Caucasus, the collective punishment for the Cherkessians was exile to the Ottoman Empire. Several hundred thousand Cherkessians and Abkhazians were squeezed onto overfull boats and sent across the Black Sea, and another couple of hundred thousand were forced to flee. Many of them died, and the Black Sea coast was left empty and abandoned.In the years that followed, the Abkhazians who were left rebelled on several occasions against the Russians, which in turn led to new deportations and the introduction of a new law that banned Abkhazians from living on the coast or in the largest cities and towns. This law remained in place until 1907. Georgians, Greeks and Armenians moved into the deserted Abkhazian villages. Then, at the start of the 1930s, the feared Lavrenty Beria was put in charge of the South Caucasus region. Beria, himself a Mingrelian, a minority Georgian people, had been born in Abkhazia and he made it possible for even more Georgians to move there. In 1939, the number of Abkhazian inhabitants was as low as eighteen per cent of the total population, and this figure remained stable until the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Close to half the population, that is to say, forty-five per cent, was Georgian.Under Gorbachev, the divide between the Abkhazians and the Georgians grew. While the Georgians fantasized about independence, the Abkhazians wanted to remain part of the Soviet Union, preferably as a separate Soviet republic and not as part of Georgia. In spring 1989, several thousand Abkhazians signed a declaration demanding the establishment of a separate Abkhazian Soviet Socialist Republic. This provoked the Georgians, and thousands demonstrated against the proposals. Tensions grew and on April 9 the Soviet army rolled into Tbilisi to calm things down. Twenty-one people were killed and several hundred injured. Nine months later, Soviet soldiers marched into Baku, and only made things worse there, too.In April 1991, Georgia declared independence from the Soviet Union. The Abkhazians, on the other hand, worked to maintain the union. By granting the Abkhazians a generous proportion of seats in the Abkhazian parliament, at the expense of the Armenians and Georgians, the politicians in Tbilisi managed to quieten things down, for a while at least. In February 1992, the Georgian parliament decided to reintroduce the constitution from 1921, which makes no mention of an autonomous Abkhazia, Ossetia or Adjara. In response, the Abkhazians reintroduced in July that year the 1925 constitution, which did recognise Akbhazia as a union republic. In other words, the Abkhazian parliament declared its independence from Georgia. The response was not long in coming: on August 14, Georgian tanks moved into Sukhumi. The Georgian army, which was made up in part of newly released prisoners, had no discipline, and the soldiers rampaged, raped and plundered. The Abkhazians were supported by the Confederation of Mountain Peoples of the Caucasus, which dreamed of a free Caucasus, and they eventually also got weapons from Russia.Georgia stood to lose a lot. A quarter of a million ethnic Georgians lived in Abkhazia and the region covered about half of the country’s coastline on the Black Sea. The war, which barely made the headlines in the West, was a succession of appalling incidents on both sides, and it lurched in fits and starts, punctuated by fleeting ceasefires that were broken time and again. When the Abkhazian forces took control of Sukhumi in September 1993, the remaining Georgians fled the city in panic, in order to avoid the mayhem.“We left Sukhumi on a Ukrainian warship on September 27,” Giorgi Jakhaia told me. “We heard later that Sukhumi had fallen. It happened that very day. Not everyone was as lucky as we were, and many had to flee over the mountains. The snow came early that year, and hundreds of refugees froze to death on their way through the mountain pass. We were put up in a hotel in Tbilisi, the one which is now the Holiday Inn. Nearly all the hotels in Tbilisi were made into temporary accommodation for refugees from Abkhazia. We lived in that hotel room for ten years.”At least eight thousand people lost their lives. With the exception of a few thousand who lived in the Gali district, close to the Georgian border, all the Georgians left Abkhazia. About 50,000 Georgians from Gali have since returned to their homes, but more than 200,000 Georgian refugees still live elsewhere. Many of them are in temporary refugee centers, and their lives remain on hold. “I dream of moving back to Sukhumi one day,” says Giorgi, who often posts photographs of the old Abkhazia in his blog. “It is the most beautiful place on earth.”Excerpted with permission from The Border: A Journey Around Russia Through North Korea, China, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, Belarus, Lithuania, Poland, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Norway, and the Northeast Passage by Erika Fatland. Courtesy of Pegasus Books.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 5 questions we'd like to ask Biden at his first presser

    President Biden will hold a presser Thursday afternoon. Why it matters: It is Biden's first formal news conference of his presidency. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFive questions we'd like to ask Biden:Do you take some responsibility for inadvertently fueling the hopes of migrants now trying to enter the U.S. without permission, and where do you see the line between leading with humanity and securing the nation's borders?You've pledged to seek common ground with Republicans and Democrats, but bottom line: Do you now support fully ending the legislative filibuster if it could enable you to pass voting rights protections and gun control measures that won't happen otherwise?How will the IRS tax Bitcoin if used as a medium of exchange, as Elon Musk is suggesting by accepting Bitcoin for Teslas?Do you stand by your past comments that Chinese President Xi Jinping is a "thug" and Russian President Vladimir Putin's a "killer?" And what's your red line on China when it comes to Taiwan: If they invade, will we attack?You committed this week to elevate more Asian American Pacific Islanders to high-level positions in your administration. Why did it take the tragic shooting in Atlanta and an ultimatum by two Asian American lawmakers to yield such a commitment?More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Jean-Claude Juncker attacks Ursula von der Leyen for 'stupid' vaccines trade war with UK

    Jean-Claude Juncker has attacked Ursula von der Leyen, his successor as European Commission president, for starting a “stupid vaccine war” with Britain. Mr Juncker said he was “not a fan” of Mrs von der Leyen’s threat of imposing an export ban on EU manufactured jabs to the UK and warned it would “create major reputational damage” for the bloc. “We used to be the world's free trade champion," he said as EU leaders meet for a summit to discuss the potential ban, "We have to pull back from a vaccine war.” Mr Juncker also criticised the EU for being too slow in approving and buying vaccines, branding the bloc as “too cautious” and “budget conscious” in an interview with BBC’s HardTalk. The veteran politician led the commission from 2014 to 2019, which included the period after the Brexit referendum. "We have special relations with Britain, there's room for dialogue [...] nobody in Britain, nobody in Europe understands why we are witnessing such a stupid vaccine war,” Mr Juncker said.

  • GameStop soars 32%, leads meme stocks higher with Koss, AMC surging too

    Shares in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks popular among members of Reddit's WallStreetBets forum jumped on Thursday as investors bought shares whose prices tumbled in the previous session. Shares in video-game retailer GameStop were last up 32.1% at $159.02 with brisk trading volume, erasing much of the previous session's 33.8% decline after the company said it was evaluating the possibility of a share sale. Volatility has spiked this year in GameStop shares, which have risen from just $18.84 at the end of 2020 and reached a record high of $483 in late January before falling sharply and then kicking off another rally in late February.

  • Sen. Tammy Duckworth says she'll vote no on Biden nominees until White House taps Asian candidates

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) is frustrated with the lack of Asian American and Pacific Islander representation in the Biden administration, and on Tuesday she said it'll cost them her vote on "all non-diversity nominees" until they reverse course and select Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders for key executive branch positions. President Biden has made a point of trying to create a diverse Cabinet, but Duckworth has criticized its makeup, noting that none of the 15 secretaries are of Asian or Pacific Island descent. Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai are both Asian American and hold Cabinet-level positions, but they are not considered Cabinet secretaries, Axios notes. Duckworth, who is of Asian descent, said the lack of representation is "not acceptable" and she'll withhold her vote for Biden's judicial and sub-Cabinet nominees for now, but "hopefully they figure it out." Duckworth did say she will support nominees backed by the Congressional Black Caucus and Congressional Hispanic Caucus, however. Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), who is also of Asian descent, said she's considering following Duckworth's lead. Read more at Axios. More stories from theweek.comIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?A pro-Trump evangelical advised getting the COVID-19 vaccine. His fans revolted.5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreaders

  • Georgia official begged by Trump to ‘find’ votes mocks Sidney Powell: ‘Kraken cracks under pressure’

    Raffensperger said Powell ‘admitted that her effort to make millions lying to American people had no facts to begin with’

  • Ted Cruz refuses reporter’s request that he wear a mask during press conference

    CDC guidelines recommend vaccinated people continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the disease

  • Biden nominee Power moves toward confirmation to lead USAID

    Samantha Power, President Joe Biden's choice to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development, eased toward confirmation on Tuesday at a calm hearing where she described foreign aid as an essential tool in counteracting China. "China is using its economic leverage and heft... often a predatory way, not only to change governing practices within countries but ... to water down international human rights commitments," Power told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "It warrants urgent, immediate and well-resourced attention," the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said.

  • Cuomo ordered New York officials to prioritise his family for Covid tests, report claims

    The governor’s family members were given special access to Covid testing in earlier days of the pandemic

  • McConnell complains Biden hasn’t spoken to him or invited him to White House since inauguration

    Mitch McConnell complained during an interview on Wednesday that Joe Biden has not spoken with him since the presidential inauguration. In an appearance on Fox News, the Senate minority leader said he had not been invited to the White House so far during this administration, claiming that Democrats are not interested in acting in a bipartisan fashion. Mr McConnell’s office clarified that the president and minority leader have spoken regarding the situation in Myanmar since the inauguration, but that the context of the comments remains regarding reaching bipartisan consensus on the economic agenda for the country.

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • An Illinois city is paying $10 million in reparations to Black residents - a US first - beginning with mortgage relief

    Evanston, Illinois' city council will spend the first $400,000 on housing and mortgage assistance for Black residents.

  • Barista hid co-worker under bins and likely saved her life in Boulder shooting

    ‘I knew since she is my elder, as she is older than me, I must protect her,’ says Logan Smith

  • Before the Boulder massacre, multiple mass shootings in Colorado have led to only modest changes in its gun laws

    After the Boulder grocery store shooting this week, lawmakers say they are again looking at incremental changes.

  • MPs call for more sanctions as report reveals China's 'cultural erasure' in Tibet

    British MPs are urging the UK to sanction additional Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses in both Xinjiang and Tibet, after a new report has claimed a coercive labour program is erasing Tibetan culture and identity. A cross-party group of 15 MPs is calling on the UK to sanction Chen Quanguo, the Communist Party secretary of Xinjiang who previously served in the same capacity in Tibet. The group includes Tim Loughton, chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Tibet; former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith; and Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrat Spokesman for Foreign Affairs. The MPs have written a letter to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, claiming Mr Chen oversaw “the implementation of a heavy-handed repression and surveillance of Tibetan religious and cultural life." A similar programme was later expanded under Mr Chen’s leadership in Xinjiang. His successor in Tibet, Wu Yingjie, “accelerated” a programme of “coercive assimilation” and “is responsible for an intensified crackdown on Tibetan religion,” and should also be sanctioned, according to the letter. Implementing sanctions on both would “send a clear message that the abuses taking place in both the Tibetan and Uyghur regions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the MPs added. The letter cited a new report by the Tibet Advocacy Coalition, a group of organisations focused on Tibet, that described China’s policies in Tibet as a “cradle to grave” system. That system is “imposed from an early age with Tibetan toddlers increasingly being subjected to ideological education in hundreds of new and expanded kindergartens” across the region. It also detailed coercive labour transfer schemes that have affected at least 2.8 million Tibetans over the last five years, according to China’s official statistics. The report claims that Tibetan monks and nuns in ‘re-education’ facilities faced torture, sexual abuse and imprisonment, and that religious practitioners were forced to denounce Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and memorise propaganda, all of which served to increase Chinese government control and erase Tibetan culture and identity. On Monday, the UK along with the US, Canada and the EU announced sanctions against Chinese officials believed responsible for human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. Beijing responded immediately with its own sanctions against the EU targeting individuals and entities. China has rejected allegations of human rights violations, with government officials and state media saying that Xinjiang residents were happy and the region’s economy had improved, due to government policies. “Governments around the world should implement targeted sanctions on the Chinese officials responsible for human rights abuses in Tibet,” said Mr Loughton in a statement. “Failure to act will only serve to embolden the Chinese government’s brutal persecution of not only Tibetans, but also Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Christians and other religious and ethnic minorities across China.”