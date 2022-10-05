Man who ran over 68-year-old in Jack in the Box drive-through sentenced for murder

The 23-year-old man whom police say ran over a stranger in a Spanaway drive-through has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

August Christian Dressel apologized for his actions on Wednesday.

Dressel pleaded guilty to second-degree murder earlier this year for deliberately running over and killing 68-year-old David Brown in February.

Prosecutors said the killing was a case of mistaken identity. Investigators said Dressel mistook Brown’s truck for another vehicle he saw near his girlfriend’s home and followed it to the Jack In The Box on Mountain Highway East.

Court documents state Dressel rear-ended the truck Brown was a passenger in while in the drive-through.

When Brown got out, presumably to check for damage, Dressel ran over Brown twice.

Families of both Brown and Dressel were present for the sentencing. Brown’s wife shared a few words, followed by Dressel himself.

“We were married for 48 years and were already looking forward to our wedding anniversary. One of the hardest parts is never hearing his voice, hearing him say ‘I love you,’” said Sheri Brown, David’s wife.

“There’s no day that goes by that I don’t think about what I did. I understand my actions made a lot of people sad and mad. That was not my intention,” said Dressel.

When judge Clarence Henderson Jr. sentenced Dressel to 20 years in prison, you could hear relief from Brown’s family.

Dressel’s family went through a rush of emotions. KIRO 7 learned Dressel has two young children.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP