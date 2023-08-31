Man ran over by delivery truck dies

SAN DIEGO — A man was killed Wednesday after being ran over by a delivery truck in Miramar, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 31-year-old man entered his parked Chevrolet delivery truck around 2 a.m. and began to drive eastbound through the parking lot of 9750 Distribution Ave.

Unbeknownst to the driver, a 28-year-old man was laying down underneath the delivery truck at the time, police explained. Ultimately, the delivery truck ran over the man who was laying underneath it.

The injured man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

SDPD’s Traffic Division responded and is handling the investigation. During the investigation, police say it was determined the man underneath the vehicle had been consuming alcoholic beverages prior to the incident.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

